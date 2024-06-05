Mark Patrick Header 2020
Paris Regional Health Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Trees and Limbs Downed During Overnight Hopkins County Storms

Church Street in Sulphur Springs Photo by Bud Kitchens

 

Whitworth Street in Sulphur Springs. Photo by Reggie Blevins
Carter Street Sulphur Springs

Near hurricane force winds roared through Sulphur Springs and portions of Hopkins County during the early morning hours Wednesday. There were hundreds of reports of large limbs and even  large trees uprooted. THere was also damage to vehicles.

The City of Sulphur Springs  has opened up its cleanup site for people to drop off tree branches and limbs. It will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am – 4pm. and Saturday from 7am – 7pm.  There will be no city employees at the site so be sure to bring help along to help unload your debris.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved