Trees and Limbs Downed During Overnight Hopkins County Storms

Near hurricane force winds roared through Sulphur Springs and portions of Hopkins County during the early morning hours Wednesday. There were hundreds of reports of large limbs and even large trees uprooted. THere was also damage to vehicles.

The City of Sulphur Springs has opened up its cleanup site for people to drop off tree branches and limbs. It will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am – 4pm. and Saturday from 7am – 7pm. There will be no city employees at the site so be sure to bring help along to help unload your debris.