The Hopkins, Franklin, and Wood County Relay for Life has been postponed from March 8 to June 12 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. It will begin on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs at 6:00 pm Friday and end at 2:00 Saturday morning. Not set is the new date for the Survivors Dinner. There is no cost to start up a team, but each group should register online and conduct a fundraiser at the sight of the relay.