Jury selection is slated to begin today for the trial of a Paris man indicted on 8 counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Thirty-six-year-old Elbert Luke Evans was being held under $150,000 bond since his arrest in December of 2018. He will be represented by court-appointed attorney Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs, and Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake will prosecute the case.