" /> Trial Date Set For Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir – EastTexasRadio.com
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Trial Date Set For Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

Eric Kauffman 15 hours ago

A judge has set November 12 for the first capital murder trial of accused North Texas serial killer Billy Chemirmir (chuh-murr-murr). He faces charges for 18 deaths in Dallas and Collin counties, and it’s welcome news for Dan Probst, the nephew of one of the victims. Chemirmir was an aide at nursing homes, and police say he smothered older women. Probst is angered that Dallas County is not seeking the death penalty in any of its cases. Collin County prosecutors have not decided on whether to seek lethal injection if Chemirmir is convicted.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     