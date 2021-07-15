Trial Date Set For Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir

A judge has set November 12 for the first capital murder trial of accused North Texas serial killer Billy Chemirmir (chuh-murr-murr). He faces charges for 18 deaths in Dallas and Collin counties, and it’s welcome news for Dan Probst, the nephew of one of the victims. Chemirmir was an aide at nursing homes, and police say he smothered older women. Probst is angered that Dallas County is not seeking the death penalty in any of its cases. Collin County prosecutors have not decided on whether to seek lethal injection if Chemirmir is convicted.