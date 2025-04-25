Trial Dates Set For Mt Pleasant Officials

Five former and current Mount Pleasant city officials appeared in court Thursday. Mayor Tracy Craig, Councilwoman Sherri Spruill, former city council members Galen Adams and Henry Chappell, and former city manager Ed Thatcher have been indicted in connection with a scheme to improperly use public funds under the guise of gas reimbursement for “business purposes.” Thatcher’s trial was set for October 27, Adams and Chappell are set to be tried Nov. 10. Trials for Craig and Spruill are set November 17. Another pre-trial hearing is set for August 5.