Christopher Hood

The criminal trial of Christopher Hood of Henderson County began Tuesday. They are accusing Hood of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend. Hood pleaded guilty to one count of illegal firearm possession but pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. Hood had been in a relationship with Brooke Spurgeon for five years before her death. Hood waived this right to a trial by jury in exchange for a sentence of no more than 50 years if found guilty.