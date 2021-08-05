Trial Postponed Again For School Bus Driver In Fatal Train Wreck

The Athens ISD bus driver charged with a student’s death after a crash with a train had his case delayed again on Thursday. A hearing was set for 9 a.m. in front of Judge Scott McKee and when the case was called, no prosecutor was present. 81-year-old John Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the crash that killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.