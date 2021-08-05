cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Trial Postponed Again For School Bus Driver In Fatal Train Wreck

Dave Kirkpatrick 10 hours ago

John Stevens
Henderson County Jail courtesy KLTV

The Athens ISD bus driver charged with a student’s death after a crash with a train had his case delayed again on Thursday. A hearing was set for 9 a.m. in front of Judge Scott McKee and when the case was called, no prosecutor was present. 81-year-old John Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the crash that killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     