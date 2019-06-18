Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Morrell banner

Trial Postponed For Man Charged In Fatal Racing Crash

3 hours ago

Davin Davis
Gregg County Jail

Chad Palmer Malone
Gregg County Jail

A jury trial has been postponed for a 21-year-old  East Texas man charged with manslaughter, racing on a highway, and aggravated assault. Davin Blaine Davis, of Hallsville, and Chad Palmer Malone, were charged in connection with a crash that killed two passengers in Malone’s car, Malone’s sister, Rylee Malone, and fiancée, Meshebia Johnson. A third woman was seriously injured. A new trial date has not been set. Malone pleaded guilty in the case and is currently serving 12 years in prison.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     