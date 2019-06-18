Trial Postponed For Man Charged In Fatal Racing Crash

Davin Davis

A jury trial has been postponed for a 21-year-old East Texas man charged with manslaughter, racing on a highway, and aggravated assault. Davin Blaine Davis, of Hallsville, and Chad Palmer Malone, were charged in connection with a crash that killed two passengers in Malone’s car, Malone’s sister, Rylee Malone, and fiancée, Meshebia Johnson. A third woman was seriously injured. A new trial date has not been set. Malone pleaded guilty in the case and is currently serving 12 years in prison.