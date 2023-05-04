Trial Set For Man Accused Of Killing Two Sisters In Commerce

A Hunt County court has again arraigned the man accused of killing a Texas A&M-Commerce student and her sister after upgrading charges to two counts of Capital Murder. Jacques Dshawn Smith pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja in a university dorm room in February 2020. Hunt County District Judge Andrew Bench has ordered a competency hearing for Smith. His trial is on Jun 5. He’s also facing an unrelated murder charge in Denton and armed robbery charges in Dallas.