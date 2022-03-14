Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals in Sulphur Springs and Winnsboro Helping Ukraine

By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS® Mother Frances Hospital – Winnsboro| Sulphur Springs, holly.ragan@christushealth.org

Helping Ukraine

In light of the news of the attacks on Ukraine, we would like to extend an opportunity to aid the community of Kharkiv (a city in northeast Ukraine). One of the hospital associates has a spouse who is from this city, and their family is still there. The hospital has been able to send some medical supplies.

In addition, and thanks to the generosity of many others, we have been able to set up a fund through our Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation to raise money and send it directly to aid this city. To donate to this effort, go to Online Giving (christushealth.org) and select ‘Helping Ukraine’ in the dropdown box (Under “Designation” on the form).