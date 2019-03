The U.S. Supreme Court has refused a last-day appeal from condemned Texas inmate Billie Wayne Coble. Coble, who was now 70, was put to death Thursday night for killing his estranged wife’s parents and her brother, who was a police officer in 1989. Coble’s son, a friend, and his daughter-in-law who were at the execution reportedly created a commotion and were thrown out of the execution chamber. Two men were arrested.