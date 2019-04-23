TRMC Announces New CFO

Titus Regional Medical Center announces new CFO

Mount Pleasant, Texas — After conducting a nationwide executive search, Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Mount Pleasant, has hired Jaime Mitchell, CPA as Chief Financial Officer. An experienced financial executive, Mitchell assumed her new duties at TRMC on April 15.

“Jaime has a proven track record of enhancing financial performance, building strong teams, successfully communicating fiscal concepts, and driving change,” said Terry Scoggin, Chief

Executive Officer, TRMC. “Our team is excited about Jaime joining our family and look forward to utilizing her skills to position Titus Regional Medical Center for greater success and continued growth.”

Before joining TRMC, Mitchell was the Director of Finance at Big Tex Manufacturing Inc. in Mount Pleasant. She also served as a Senior Manager of Planning and Analysis with Luminant Power Services from 2011 to 2016 and brought over 20 years of finance and leadership experience to the team at TRMC.

Mitchell earned a bachelor of professional accountancy at Texas A&M University-Commerce where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with academic distinction as well as making her license as a certified public accountant.

About Titus Regional Medical Center:

Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is a 174-bed district hospital which has served the residents of Mount Pleasant, and Titus County for more than 65 years. Accredited by The Joint Commission, this progressive, growing hospital receives recognition as a Primary Stroke Center and offers a Level III Trauma Center, Level II Neonatal ICU, state-of-the-art heart catheterization lab, cancer center, and radiological services. For more information, visit http://www.titusregional.com.