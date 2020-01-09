TRMC Announces New Doctor

Dr. Michael Pappas, M.D.

Michael Pappas, M.D., joins the staff at Titus Regional Medical Center Mount Pleasant and is joining the team at Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Titus. Dr. Pappas is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon, specializing in complex conditions of upper & lower extremities. Dr. David Hester, M.D., leads the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Team at Titus. Dr. Hester specializes more in lower extremities, and adding Dr. Pappas with a focus on the upper parts of the body will make the services offered there complete.

“I am very excited about Dr. Pappas joining our team. His expertise is a bonus to our communities. Together we will provide the highest level of orthopedic care to the people of East Texas,” said Dr. David Hester. Dr. Pappas is a graduate of Wayne State University School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Pappas completed a fellowship in traumatology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. “It’s great to be back in Northeast Texas. I look forward to caring for this community, along with the team at TRMC,” said Dr. Pappas. Dr. Pappas is joining the Mount Pleasant community from Two Harbors, Minnesota, but spent over nine years in the Texarkana area before moving north. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Pappas, call 903.5.SPORTS.