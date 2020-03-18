" /> TRMC Informing Public On Website – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

TRMC Informing Public On Website

39 mins ago

Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) preparedness efforts are on the following areas: infection prevention, supplies and equipment, and staffing. The hospital’s caregivers are skilled and experienced in caring for patients with flu-like illnesses. They are re-emphasizing infection prevention protocols and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). TRMC set up a page on its website for the most recent information regarding this disease and updates to the health system’s guidance locally.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     