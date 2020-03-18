TRMC Informing Public On Website

Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) preparedness efforts are on the following areas: infection prevention, supplies and equipment, and staffing. The hospital’s caregivers are skilled and experienced in caring for patients with flu-like illnesses. They are re-emphasizing infection prevention protocols and the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). TRMC set up a page on its website for the most recent information regarding this disease and updates to the health system’s guidance locally.