TRMC Is Offering New Fitness Program

FIT STEPS FOR LIFE CHANGES LIVES

TRMC Offers New Fitness Program for Cancer Patients

[Mount Pleasant, Texas, October 15] Fit Steps for Life is a program dedicated to changing the lives of cancer fighters and survivors. Exercise may not be the first thing that cancer patients think of when it comes to treatment, but many oncologists recommend it as a way to cope and even combat cancer.

Fit Steps for Life is a medically supervised fitness program explicitly created to incorporate exercise into the treatment and prevention of cancer. Patients must receive a referral from their oncologist to participate in the program. Those who are members of the program will have access to certified Fit Steps trainers and a gym membership.

The trainers will access and monitor those who participate in the program to determine the exercise and intensity that is best for them. The program is completely customized to the person to get the best results. All of this is free to those who are referred to the program for a lifelong membership.

Fit Steps has enrolled over 21,500 patients since its beginning in 2001. Although the program is not new, it is new to the Mount Pleasant area, and it is a service that Titus Regional Medical Center is proud to provide at The Wellness Center.

“The Wellness Center is the best place I have ever been to. Everyone is so nice and patient. If I had a family member that needed to come, I would tell them Fit Steps for Life is amazing,” said Bobbie Gholston, Titus Regional Medical Center’s first Fit Steps for Life participant.

For more information about Fit Steps for Life, please contact, Kendra Forsyth at 903.577.8002.