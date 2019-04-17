TRMC Opens Daingerfield Center

Titus Regional Medical Center opens a Family Care Center Daingerfield.

Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is pleased to announce the opening of the Family Care Center in Daingerfield. TRMC currently serves more than 100,000 people in a five-county area surrounding Titus County and is proud to offer physician-led primary care to the community in Morris County.

Family Care Center Daingerfield will offer primary care, including sick care, disease management, wellness physicals and more. The practice will be located at 1402 Linda Drive, Daingerfield, and will see patients Monday through Thursday from eight in the morning

until 6:00 at night.

“I am very excited to open the Family Care Center Daingerfield, made possible by TRMC. I was born and raised in Wylie, Texas, and in many ways, I feel like I’m coming home again to Daingerfield, a small town with a big heart,” said Dr. Ted Trimble, Family Care Center Daingerfield Primary Care Physician.

Having access to quality family medicine close to home is essential. TRMC recognizes the need for this service in Morris County and is excited to expand their services with Dr. Ted

Trimble and Family Nurse Practitioner Angie Fritz. These two providers will be able to serve a variety of medical needs in and around Daingerfield.

“It means everything to have a primary care physician right here in my community. I am proud to be a part of bringing great care to my hometown,” said Melissa Barrickman, Family Care Center Daingerfield Clinic Manager.

Family Care Center Daingerfield opened its doors on Monday, April 15. Please contact 903.434.8066 for questions and appointments at Family Care Center Daingerfield.

Seth Alexander

903.577.6366

Seth.alexander@titusregional.com

www.titusregional.com