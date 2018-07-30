

TRMC Welcomes Dr. Mwamba

Mt. Pleasant, Texas: Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) and the Pediatric Clinic, P.A. are excited to welcome Dr. Khotwanaeya Mwamba and her family to Mt. Pleasant. Dr. Mwamba will start seeing patients on August 1, 2018, in the Pediatric Clinic, located on the third Floor of TRMC’s Main Plaza building.

Khotwanaeya Mwamba was born & raised as one of six siblings in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated from The University of Arizona Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Health Science in Physiology with a minor in

Chemistry. Dr. Mwamba obtained her MD from The University of Arizona College of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency training at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Virginia. She is a board-certified pediatrician by the American Board of Pediatrics and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons. Since completing residency Dr. Mwamba has been working in rural and underserved communities of Arizona.

Dr. Gerald Stagg, a Founding Partner of the Pediatric Clinic, P.A. says, “We are excited to add Dr. Mwamba to the providers at the Pediatric Clinic. She is well trained and has a passion for the healthcare of children and adolescents. She is a valuable addition and will complement the providers we presently have.”

Dr. Mwamba says she is excited about moving to East Texas, is looking forward to settling into her new home with her family, and becoming a part of the wonderful community of Mt Pleasant. Outside of medicine, Dr. Mwamba has been married for over 14 years and has five beautiful children. Together they enjoy spending time with family, participating in youth sports, church activities, and traveling. She, in partnering with parents to meet the healthcare needs of their children and looks forward to meeting you and your beautiful family.