Brenda Arzola-Eupracio

Jose Madeo Ramirez

Two people were arrested New Year’s Eve after a traffic stop by a State Trooper on I-30 in Hopkins County. The vehicle occupied by Brenda Arzola Eupracio, of Dallas, and Jose Madeo Ramirez, of Irving, turned up stolen in Dallas, and troopers discovered suspected crack cocaine after a search. Ramirez turned out to be a registered sex offender in non-compliance and both were arrested.