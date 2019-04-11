Troopers Combat Opioid

DPS Distributes Lifesaving Tool, Tactical Training

To Troopers to Help Combat Opioid Overdoses

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today began deploying NARCAN kits, along with tactical emergency training, to all Texas State Troopers to provide an additional lifesaving tool for the public and law enforcement. NARCAN kits can help reverse a known or suspected opioid overdose. In 2018, Troopers seized 94.5 pounds of fentanyl, which constitutes more than 23-million lethal doses. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

“The state of Texas is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic and protecting the men and women of law enforcement who risk exposure to these potentially lethal substances,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “These NARCAN kits, along with the tactical training, are lifesaving resources that will help our law enforcement officers respond to opioid overdoses and save lives. I thank the Department of Public Safety and all Texas State Troopers for their tireless work to keep Texans safe.”

While a small percentage of Troopers were recently provided NARCAN kits and training, the distribution of NARCAN kits to every DPS Trooper across the state began today. In an emergency situation, along with the proper training, NARCAN provides Troopers with another tool to combat opioid overdoses, a nationwide epidemic, while out in the field and waiting on emergency medical care to arrive. This tool can also help save the lives of law enforcement or first responders who may be exposed to lethal levels of substances such as fentanyl on the job.

“Just last week, the first administration of NARCAN by a Texas Trooper occurred in Hidalgo County. On April 4, a DPS Trooper encountered an individual on the side of the road who had overdosed on opioids. His family was attempting to transport him to a local hospital. Through decisive action, the Trooper utilized his tactical emergency training to administer NARCAN, which ultimately saved this individual’s life,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By providing every Trooper with a NARCAN kit, we are giving them another tool to save lives as they serve and protect their communities.”