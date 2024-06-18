ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Tropical Alberto Forms Today

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Washington, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Brazoria, and Galveston counties until 1:00 am Thursday. Houston, we have a potential Tropical Storm No. 1 that will likely become Tropical Alberto sometime on Tuesday. Heavy rain waves and coastal flooding are the most significant factors impacting most Southeast Texas. It will head across the southwest toward Southern California.

Over 75 million people in the United States were under extreme heat alerts on Monday. The heat wave is moving eastward, and the mid-Atlantic and New England could see highs in the 90s as the week progresses. Excessive humidity will make it feel even more oppressive. Last year, the U.S. experienced its most heat waves, consisting of abnormally hot weather lasting more than two days, since 1936. Officials again warned residents to take precautions. Much of the Midwest and Northeast were under heat warnings or watches.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

