Tropical Depression #14 Takes Aim at Texas, Could Impact Early Next Week

Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea and forecasters are saying impacts to Texas could happen early next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is now expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches landfall.The latest forecast track would bring the storm directly in to SE Texas.

This tropical depression has become better organized with winds near 35 mph and it could become a tropical storm on Friday. Impacts to Texas could occur as early as Monday and continue through at least Wednesday of next week.