All eyes remained on Tropical Depression Nine, which formed Friday and was battling substantial wind shear over the central Caribbean. AccuWeather forecasters warned of an increasing threat of a major landfalling hurricane to slam Florida next week.

Tropical Depression Nine was tracking west-northwest with a forward speed of 14 mph Friday. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph, and AccuWeather forecasters said the incipient storm was battling significant wind shear, limiting its development in the short term. However, the AccuWeather forecast team is warning that the system could undergo rapid intensification in the days ahead as it churns northward and the wind shear subsides.

As the system moves into an environment more favorable for development, with slackening wind shear, it will also carry over bath-warm waters that are plenty warm enough to support intensification.

“Because of warmer waters and a minimal forecast amount of disruptive winds, there is the potential for the system to undergo rapid strengthening anytime from this weekend to midweek,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.