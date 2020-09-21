" /> Tropical Storm Beta – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Dane McLamore Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Tropical Storm Beta

4 hours ago

Tropical Storm Beta is nearing the Northwest Gulf Coast and poses threats of flooding rainfall, storm surge, and gusty winds to Texas and Louisiana into midweek.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, including Houston, Victoria, Texas, and Cameron, Louisiana. Tropical storm conditions have winds 39 mph or greater spreading across Southwestern Louisiana and Coastal Texas through Monday.

A storm surge warning is also in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     