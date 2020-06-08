Tropical Depression Cristobal Update

Expect a swath of heavy rain to impact areas just west of the Mississippi River as Cristobal continues to track far inland toward the Great Lakes through Tuesday. After making landfall in Southeastern Louisiana yesterday, tropical storm Cristobal, now tropical depression Cristobal, has continued to move further inland into the lower Mississippi Valley. Cristobal has been weakening relatively slowly over land and continues to bring intense rain bands and tropical-storm-force wind gusts into Mississippi and Alabama. A High Risk for excessive rainfall remains in place for eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi along with the ongoing threat for dangerous coastal flooding along the Central Gulf Coast. Expect Cristobal to bring several inches of heavy rain just west of the Mississippi River together with gusty winds and isolated severe weather during the next couple of days.