Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday and then up the Mississippi Valley into Tuesday with heavy rain, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Cristobal has been maintaining tropical storm intensity as it continues to move toward the central Gulf Coast Sunday morning. Landfall will likely occur on the Louisiana coast around sunset today. Winds increasing to tropical storm force, torrential rain, high seas, and isolated tornadoes will batter the Louisiana coast into tonight. Squalls and hefty downpours associated with Cristobal’s strong rainbands will likely sweep across southern Mississippi, Southern Alabama, and possibly the western panhandle of Florida this evening, resulting in flash flooding in parts of the area.

Cristobal is forecast to head further inland and gradually weaken while bringing a quick dose of hefty rain and gusty winds along and to the West of the Mississippi Valley into Tuesday. Meanwhile, an anomalously broad and vigorous upper trough for this time of the year will swing through the western U.S. into the start of the upcoming week.