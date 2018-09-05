Tropical Storm Gordon Could Impact NE Texas This Weekend

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to move northwest and make landfall near the LA/MS border late Tuesday. The remnants of this system may increase moisture across parts of NE Texas and lead to continued rain chances late this week. Stay tuned for the updates!

The Texas DPS reminds us that Tropical Storm Gordon may cause flooding in parts of the state this week. Some roadways may be blocked with a barricade, and it is both illegal & dangerous to drive around these barriers. Visit http://DriveTexas.org for road conditions & closures.