Truck Driver Spots One-Year-Old On I-10

A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and officers arrested his mother in Mississippi. They found the four-year-old in a lake behind an I-10 welcome center near the Texas state line. A truck driver called 911 after spotting the one-year-old. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff said the baby had numerous bug bites but appeared otherwise in good condition.