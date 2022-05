Former President Trump is speaking tomorrow in Austin at the American Freedom Tour. James Wesolek, with the State Republican Party, says that the base wants to hear him about inflation and what’s going on in public schools. New data out this week confirmed that consumer prices spiked by 8.3%, and gas prices hit a new record high. Trump will be joined on stage by his son, Donald, Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and musician Ted Nugent.