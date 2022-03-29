cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Trump’s Aids Held In Contempt

Monday, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes to stop the certification of the 2020 election. It was a ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesperson, called the judge’s decision “absurd and baseless ruling by a Clinton-appointed judge in California.” Meanwhile, the January 6 Committee move unaumously to hold Trump aides against Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     