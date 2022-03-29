Trump’s Aids Held In Contempt

Monday, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes to stop the certification of the 2020 election. It was a ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesperson, called the judge’s decision “absurd and baseless ruling by a Clinton-appointed judge in California.” Meanwhile, the January 6 Committee move unaumously to hold Trump aides against Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt.