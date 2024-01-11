Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Sulphur Springs ISD is celebrating the Trustees for their commitment to teachers and staff.

The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Locally Elected, Community Connected, which highlights the connection between school board trustees and their communities. If you know much about our trustees, you know that this year’s theme describes them correctly.

In the past few months, the SSISD Board of Trustees has guided the district in selecting a new superintendent, applying for grants to help purchase the first five air conditioned buses the district has ever had, received a perfect Financial Management Report score for the 13th year in a row with the help of Sherry McGraw and the SSISD business office, and so much more.

“Thank you for your heart, your service, and your time. I believe that the most powerful and profound gift that any of us have to offer is the gift of time. Thank you for your time,” Dr. Deana Steeber said in appreciation of the SSISD School Board Members.

Trustees serve three-year terms with elections held annually in May. The Board elects a president, vice president and secretary following the May elections, to serve a one-year term. They meet each month at the Sulphur Springs ISD Administration Building, 631 Connally Street.

School Board Members – Top Row, L-R Adam Teer, Darla Reed, Leesa Toliver, John Prickette, Secretary Kerry Wright

Bottom Row – L-R VP Jason Dietze, President Craig Roberts