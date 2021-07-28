" />TSTA Request Mask Mandate – EastTexasRadio.com
TSTA Request Mask Mandate

Clint Cooper 3 hours ago

Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) President Ovidia Molina Tuesday called on Gov. Greg Abbott

Ovidia Molina

to allow local school districts to mandate mask use. It came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and Prevention changed course and recommended indoor mask use for staff, students, teachers, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Unfortunately, Abbott issued an executive order last May that bars, counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, and government officials could not mandate face masks. However, he says he has no intention of rescinding the order.

