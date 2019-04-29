Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Tuesday Last Day for Early Election to Fill Spots on NLISD School Board

4 hours ago

 

 Early election continues to fill three positions for three-year terms on the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees. Electors may cast their votes at the Roy C. Chadwick NLISD Administration Office from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.

          Candidates on the ballot are Bo Exum, Elisha Preston, Joel Sanders and incumbent Rickey Richardson.  The three-year terms up for election are the vacancy left by Kyle Coston who resigned in February, Tim Stone who is not seeking re-election and Richardson.

          The North Lamar Trustee election will be Saturday, May 4 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.  Polling locations will be at the Lamar County Services Building (Old Post Office) and the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department.

