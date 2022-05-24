Tuesday Sports

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm

NBA

Monday

G4 Celtics (2-2) 102 – Heat 82

Tuesday

Warriors (3-0) at Dallas AA – Mavericks 8:00 pm TNT

MLB

Monday

Guardians (18-20) 6 – Astros (26-16) 1

Tuesday

Guardians at Houston Astors 7:10 pm

NFL

An Autopsy released Monday states that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before a dump truck fatally struck him. He was walking on a Florida interstate last month when the incident happened.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL placed Cumberland Academy’s athletic program on two-year probation after finding a basketball coach allowed an ineligible student to play. The Tyler charter school received probation Monday morning, and former Athletic Director Mike Richardson has a one-year suspension. Last month, the committee gave former Cumberland Academy High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Robert Sampson a one-year hiatus from coaching, two years’ probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm Star 96.9

SOFTBALL

5A

Royse City vs. Rock Hill

4A

Bullard vs. Melissa at Forney G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:30 pm

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall, G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm Star 96.9

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Wakeland

Lone Star vs. Forney

4A

Melissa vs. Spring Hill at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Crandall Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 1:30 pm

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau

3A

Gunter vs. Harmony at Crandall, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Pottsboro vs. White Oak at N. Forney G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

2A

Rivercrest vs. Centerville

1A

Union Hill vs. Kennard at Driller Pk G1 Thu 7:00 pm G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

Dodd City vs. Abbott