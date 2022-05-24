Tuesday Sports

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm
NBA
Monday
G4 Celtics (2-2) 102 – Heat 82
Tuesday
Warriors (3-0) at Dallas AA – Mavericks 8:00 pm TNT
MLB
Monday
Guardians (18-20) 6 – Astros (26-16) 1
Tuesday
Guardians at Houston Astors 7:10 pm
Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm
NFL
An Autopsy released Monday states that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before a dump truck fatally struck him. He was walking on a Florida interstate last month when the incident happened.
HIGH SCHOOL
The UIL placed Cumberland Academy’s athletic program on two-year probation after finding a basketball coach allowed an ineligible student to play. The Tyler charter school received probation Monday morning, and former Athletic Director Mike Richardson has a one-year suspension. Last month, the committee gave former Cumberland Academy High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Robert Sampson a one-year hiatus from coaching, two years’ probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.
GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK
Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm Star 96.9
SOFTBALL
5A
Royse City vs. Rock Hill
4A
Bullard vs. Melissa at Forney G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:30 pm
3A
Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall, G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm Star 96.9
BASEBALL
5A
Lufkin vs. Wakeland
Lone Star vs. Forney
4A
Melissa vs. Spring Hill at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Crandall Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 1:30 pm
Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau
3A
Gunter vs. Harmony at Crandall, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm
Pottsboro vs. White Oak at N. Forney G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm
2A
Rivercrest vs. Centerville
1A
Union Hill vs. Kennard at Driller Pk G1 Thu 7:00 pm G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm
Dodd City vs. Abbott