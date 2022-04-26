Tuesday Sports

NBA

Monday

East

G4 Celtics (4-0) 116 – Nets (0-4) 112

G5 Raptors (2-3) 103 – 76ers (3-2) 88

West

Mavericks (3-2) 102 – Jazz (2-3) 77

Tuesday

Hawks at Miami Heat (3-1) 6:00 pm NBA TV

Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) 6:30 pm TNT

Pelicans at Phoenix Suns (2-2) 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

Golden Knights at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Monday

Texas (6-10) 6 – Astros (7-9) 2

Tuesday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

More than four million people have now viewed the video of an attack on a college baseball player from one of his opponents. Wednesday afternoon, during a double-header, the Weatherford College Coyotes were ahead in their first game against the North Central Texas College Lions. However, the tables turned in the 6th inning of their 7th-inning match-up when Lions batter Josh Phillips took the plate. Unfortunately, the baseball ended up past left-center field. Before the batter could finish rounding the bases, suddenly, you see Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward leave the mound to launch an attack.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford, Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases… Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to hand down decisions on the eligibility of student-athletes and determine rules violations. They denied a student-athlete from Trenton High School’s appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

Cumberland Academy head boys’ basketball coach Robert Sampson had played a student-athlete four games despite being ruled ineligible. A 28-year coaching veteran, Sampson was issued a one-year suspension from coaching. The UIL also gave Sampson two years’ probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.

Mt Pleasant and Longview clinched a Class 5A softball playoff berth before Monday. The game between the two in Marshall was for District 15-5A seeding to determine their playoff paths. The now 14-8-1 Lady Lobos produced a seventh-inning walk-off hit in a thrilling 2-1 victory against Mt Pleasant. As a result, Mt Pleasant dropped its season record to 18-9 and will represent the district as its fourth playoff qualifier and face District 16-5A champ Huntsville in the opening round of the postseason. Longview clinched District 15-5A’s third playoff seed and will play rival and District 16-5A runner-up Lufkin in this week’s bi-district games.

Games Broadcast

Wednesday, Apr 27

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Marshall 6:30 – K-Lake 97.7

G1 Lindale at North Lamar 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Thursday, Apr 28

1G Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Lufkin 6:00 pm Star 96.9

G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Lufkin 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2 North Lamar at Lindale 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Friday, Apr 28

G2-G3 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2-G3 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm Star 96.9

Saturday

G3 North Lamar vs. Lindale at Sulphur Springs 11:00 am MIX 107.7

Bi-District Parings

Wednesday, Apr 27

G1 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston 7:00 pm

G2 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston 6:00 pm

G3 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston 6:00 pm

North Lamar High School’s girls and boys track teams competed in Area on Thursday, April 21, with several athletes representing NL at Regionals. Advancing is

Emery Reaves, first in 800m and mile

Roselyn Spencer, first in the triple jump and second in the long jump

Maddie Walters, third in the triple jump

Avery Spencer, fourth in the high jump

Heavenly Johnson, fourth in the shot put

The 4X200 relay team of Bralie Fox, Carissa Sanders, Theari Dorsey, and Maddie Walters

The regional track meet will be Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 at TAMU Commerce.