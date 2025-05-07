Tuesday’s Rain Closed Roads

They are reporting flooding along low-lying streets and county roads region-wide. The water has closed FM 71 along the South Sulphur River in Lamar County, southeast of Paris, and on FM 905. Hunt County was reporting closed roads around the Sabine River. In Rains County, there was flooding on TX 19 along the Sabine River. They are also reporting flooding at Cooper Lake Dam and near Talco. Most areas received over two inches of rainfall.

Están reportando inundaciones a lo largo de calles bajas y carreteras del condado en toda la región. El agua ha cerrado la FM 71 a lo largo del río South Sulphur en el condado de Lamar, al sureste de París, y en la FM 905. El condado de Hunt reportó carreteras cerradas alrededor del río Sabine. En el condado de Rains, hubo inundaciones en TX 19 a lo largo del río Sabine. Informaron de inundaciones en la presa Cooper Lake y Talco. La mayoría de las áreas recibieron más de dos pulgadas de lluvia.