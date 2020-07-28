Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players, and staff tested positive for the coronavirus. It prompted the club to lock down in Philadelphia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could resume their schedule is Wednesday when they take to the field in Baltimore.

NFL

The NFL and its players have made a deal on coronavirus protections just in time to open training camp this week for all 32 teams. An NFL training facility where the Atlanta Falcons train has mostly been a ghost town since March but will soon be filled with players again. The NFL recently confirmed that all fans would be required to wear masks. They are increasing sanitizing and social distancing everywhere, including treatment rooms, weight rooms, mealtime, and even the field. At the training facility where the Atlanta Falcons train, there are three regulation-size football fields.

According to Pro Football Talk, NFL players cannot attend indoor night clubs, bars, and house parties with 15 or more people, concerts, professional sporting events, or church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity this season.

HIGH SCHOOL

Students across Northeast Texas will soon learn whether their decision to return to campus for the new school year will impact their UIL participation. School districts are finalizing back-to-school plans under Texas Education Agency guidelines. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools offer families the option for remote learning, on-campus learning, or a combination of the two. In virtual education, the choice has raised questions about a student athlete’s eligibility for extracurricular activities. University Interscholastic League (UIL) has announced it will leave eligibility requirements up to individual districts.

The Texas and Arkansas High School match is considered the oldest rivalry around. It comes to an end this year, at least until next year. The Texas High Tigers and the Texarkana Razorbacks have met on the gridiron in Texarkana’s oldest rivalry game that has lasted over a century. Arkansas High head coach Barry Norton was not surprised with the UIL’s decision to change the football schedule. The match dates back to 1909 with 104 meetings, but It’s not happening this year.