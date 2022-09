Tuesday’s Sports

Chris O’Meara/AP

MLB

Monday

Astros (97-51) 4 – Rays (82-65) 0

The Houston Astros clinched their fifth American League West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night.

Tuesday

Astros at St. Petersburg Rays 5:40 pm

Angels at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

NFL

Bills (2-0) 41 – Titans (0-2) 7

Eagles (2-0) 24 – Vikings (1-1) 7

Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson was being evaluated for a neck injury at a local hospital Monday night following a scary collision with a teammate during Buffalo’s 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

HIGH SCHOOL

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20

6A

19 Rockwall

5A DI

1 Longview

5A DII

1 Argyle, 3 Texas High, 7 Lovejoy, 12 Melissa, 14 Whitehouse, 20 Ennis

4A DI

5 Anna, 6 Celina, 15 Lindale, 16 TY Chapel Hill, 20 Kaufman

4A DII

1 Carthage, 3 Gilmer, 4 Pleasant Grove, 18 Van

3A DI

2 Mt Vernon, 8 Malakoff, 17 Gladewater, 18 Tatum, 19 Whitesboro, 20 Jefferson

3A DII

1 Gunter, 5 West Rusk, 7 Bells, 13 DeKalb, 14 Edgewood, 16 Daingerfield

2A DI

1 Timpson, 10 Beckville, 17 Cooper

2A DII

18 Alto