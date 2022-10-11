Tuesday’s Sports

Graham ISD addresses racist comments and brawls during the Hirschi game.

NFL

Monday

Chiefs (4-1) 30 – Raiders (1-4) 29

The Carolina Panthers on Monday announced the team is parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule following Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers hired Rhule, 47, after a stellar final season at Baylor and awarded him a seven-year contract with $62 million guaranteed.

The love of football lies deep in the heart of Texas, and it shows. A study by Been Verfied.com says Texas is the No. 1 state home to 2022 NFL players. The Lone Star State raised almost 300 players taking the field this year. Texas tops the list, followed by California (288), Florida (271), and Georgia (213).

MLB

Tuesday

Phillies at Atlanta Braves 12:07 pm FOX

The reigning World Series champions Atlanta signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core.

NBA

Monday

Heat (3-1) 118 – Rockets (2-1) 110

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant’s volleyball game now starts at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Following a brawl between players during a Friday Night Football District 3-4A matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers, the game’s outcome remains a mystery. With under one minute remaining in the third quarter and Hirschi leading Graham 24-14, they suspended the game after players from both teams began fighting one another on the field. Officials threw 22 flags in the contest, many of which were personal foul penalties. Now there appear to be three options.

Option 1 — One team forfeits the game

Option 2 — The game resumes at a different time

Option 3 — A district executive committee will independently rule to determine the outcome

Scot Hafley, WFISD’s Athletic Director, released a statement saying that they can’t resume due to the number of players determined to have been ejected.

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20-

5A DI

1 Longview, 20 Forney

5A DII

2 Argyle, 5 Lovejoy, 6 Texas High, 20 Marshall

4A DI

6 Kilgore, 11 TY Chapel Hill, 13 Kaufman, 15 Lindale

4A DII

1 Carthage, 2 Gilmer, 7 Pleasant Grove, 14 Van

3A DI

2 Franklin, 6 Winnsboro, 13 Mt Vernon, 14 Whitesboro, 19 Tatum

3A DII

1 Gunter, 5 Bells, 6 Daingerfield, 7 West Rusk, 15 DeKalb, 19 Grand Saline, 20 Edgewood

2A DI

2 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 14 Cooper

2A DII

5 Carlisle