Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

G5 Guardians (2-2) at Bronx Yankees – Postponed

Tuesday

G5 Guardians at Bronx Yankees 3:07 pm TBS

G1 Phillies at San Diego with Padres 7:03 pm FS1

NFL

Monday

Chargers (4-2) 19 – Broncos (2-4) 16

A press conference Monday stated that they expect doctors to clear Dak Prescott to return to practice Wednesday medically.

NHL

Monday

Stars (30) 4 – Jets (1-1) 1

HIGH SCHOOL

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met the last two days to decide on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music, and policy. First, the Legislative Council passed an amendment to hold yearly State Marching Band contests for all conferences. In athletics, the Council approved an amendment to require a best-of-three series in all rounds of the 5A/6A baseball post-season leading up to the state tournament as a one-year pilot program. The Council also passed an amendment allowing two golf coaches to coach during play for all tournament matches actively. Finally, in policy, the Legislative Council passed an amendment to enable 2A schools the option to play “up” into 4A soccer, as 3A schools can currently do.

6A

12 Rockwall

5A DI

1 Longview

5A DII

2 Argyle, 4 Lovejoy, 6 Texas High, 14 Melissa, 15 Crandall, 20 Whitehouse

4A DI

5 Anna, 8 Celina, 9 Kilgore, 10 TY Chapel Hill, 14 Kaufman

4A DII

1 Carthage, 2 Gilmer, 7 Pleasant Grove

3A DI

12 Pottsboro, 13 Winnsboro, 16 Whitesboro, 17 Mt Vernon

3A DII

1 Gunter, 5 Bells, 6 Daingerfield, 7 West Rusk, 16 DeKalb, 18 Grand Saline, 20 Edgewood

2A DI

2 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 16 Cooper

2A DII

6 Carlisle