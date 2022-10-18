Tuesday’s Sports

The Council passed an amendment allowing two golf coaches to coach during play for all tournament matches actively.
MLB
Monday
G5 Guardians (2-2) at Bronx Yankees – Postponed
Tuesday
G5 Guardians at Bronx Yankees 3:07 pm TBS
G1 Phillies at San Diego with Padres 7:03 pm FS1
NFL
Monday
Chargers (4-2) 19 – Broncos (2-4) 16
A press conference Monday stated that they expect doctors to clear Dak Prescott to return to practice Wednesday medically.
NHL
Monday
Stars (30) 4 – Jets (1-1) 1
HIGH SCHOOL
The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met the last two days to decide on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music, and policy. First, the Legislative Council passed an amendment to hold yearly State Marching Band contests for all conferences. In athletics, the Council approved an amendment to require a best-of-three series in all rounds of the 5A/6A baseball post-season leading up to the state tournament as a one-year pilot program. The Council also passed an amendment allowing two golf coaches to coach during play for all tournament matches actively. Finally, in policy, the Legislative Council passed an amendment to enable 2A schools the option to play “up” into 4A soccer, as 3A schools can currently do.
6A
12 Rockwall
5A DI
1 Longview
5A DII
2 Argyle, 4 Lovejoy, 6 Texas High, 14 Melissa, 15 Crandall, 20 Whitehouse
4A DI
5 Anna, 8 Celina, 9 Kilgore, 10 TY Chapel Hill, 14 Kaufman
4A DII
1 Carthage, 2 Gilmer, 7 Pleasant Grove
3A DI
12 Pottsboro, 13 Winnsboro, 16 Whitesboro, 17 Mt Vernon
3A DII
1 Gunter, 5 Bells, 6 Daingerfield, 7 West Rusk, 16 DeKalb, 18 Grand Saline, 20 Edgewood
2A DI
2 Timpson, 11 Beckville, 16 Cooper
2A DII
6 Carlisle