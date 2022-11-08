Tuesday’s Sports

Photo Sara Carpenter
NFL
Monday
Ravens (6-3) 27 – Saints (3-6) 13
Lamar Jackson’s 10th career TD pass gave the Ravens an early lead.
NBA
Monday
Rockets (2-9) 134 – Magic (2-9) 127
Pistons (3-8) 112 – Thunder (4-6) 103
Pacers (5-5) 129 – Pelicans (5-5) 122
Nuggets (7-3) 115 – Spurs (5-6) 109
Mavericks (6-3) 96 – Nets (4-7) 94
Tuesday
No games
NHL
Tuesday
Stars at Winnipeg Jets 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
Texas A&M University-Commerce football team fell 41-14 at the hands of Southland Conference-leading Northwestern State Demons inside Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium last Saturday. The Lions drop to 5-4 on the season with two games left and fall to 3-2 in SLC play, putting them in fourth place. The loss on Saturday mathematically eliminated them from winning the SLC title.
HIGH SCHOOL
Class 5A
Hallsville vs. McKinney North, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Tyler (Legacy)
Class 4A
Spring Hill vs. Splendora, 5:30 pm Tuesday, Lufkin
Class 3A
Tatum vs. White Oak, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Pine Tree
Hughes Springs vs. Atlanta, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Liberty-Eylau
Class 2A
Beckville vs. San Augustine, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Timpson
Hawkins vs. Detroit, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Mount Vernon