Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Ravens (6-3) 27 – Saints (3-6) 13

Lamar Jackson’s 10th career TD pass gave the Ravens an early lead.

NBA

Monday

Rockets (2-9) 134 – Magic (2-9) 127

Pistons (3-8) 112 – Thunder (4-6) 103

Pacers (5-5) 129 – Pelicans (5-5) 122

Nuggets (7-3) 115 – Spurs (5-6) 109

Mavericks (6-3) 96 – Nets (4-7) 94

Tuesday

No games

NHL

Tuesday

Stars at Winnipeg Jets 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Texas A&M University-Commerce football team fell 41-14 at the hands of Southland Conference-leading Northwestern State Demons inside Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium last Saturday. The Lions drop to 5-4 on the season with two games left and fall to 3-2 in SLC play, putting them in fourth place. The loss on Saturday mathematically eliminated them from winning the SLC title.

HIGH SCHOOL

Class 5A

Hallsville vs. McKinney North, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Tyler (Legacy)

Class 4A

Spring Hill vs. Splendora, 5:30 pm Tuesday, Lufkin

Class 3A

Tatum vs. White Oak, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Pine Tree

Hughes Springs vs. Atlanta, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Liberty-Eylau

Class 2A

Beckville vs. San Augustine, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Timpson

Hawkins vs. Detroit, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Mount Vernon