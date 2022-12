Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Buccaneers (6-6) 17 – Saints (4-9) 16

NBA

Monday

Thunder (11-13) 1121 – Hawks (13-11) 114

Rockets (7-17) 132 – 76ers (12-12) 123

Mavericks (12-11) 130 – Suns (16-8) 111

NHL

Tuesday

Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Monday, they announced four quarterbacks from four top ten teams as finalists for the Heisman. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are the Heisman Trophy finalists. The ceremony is Saturday in New York.

Dayton, Purdue, and Texas A&M are out of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena. The Las Vegas Invitational experienced many problems, including not having medical personnel on-site, which resulted in Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson lying on the court for 50 minutes after falling hard and appearing to hit her head before EMTs arrived.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Wildcat basketball has Tuesday off as they prepare a trip to Huston to take on the Stafford Invitational. That tourney runs Thurs-Sat. Dec. 8-10. At Mansfield last weekend, the Wildcats went 2-2, falling to Frisco 57-55, Mansfield 61-55, and taking care of Justin 53-41 and Cedar Ridge 48-44.

UIL State Football Playoffs

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 9-10)

Prosper (13-1) vs. Duncanville (13-0), at Dallas Ford, Sat 4:00 pm

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), at Rice Sat 3:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 10)

Denton Guyer (14-0) vs. DeSoto (12-2), at Frisco Ford, Sat 2:00 pm

Katy (14-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (13-1), at Alamodome Sat 1:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 10)

Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0), at Kincaide, Sat 2:00 pm

College Station (12-2) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (12-2), at Alamodome Sat 5:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 9)

Argyle (14-0) vs. South Oak Cliff (11-3), at Crowley Fri 7:30 pm

Port Neches-Groves (12-2) vs. Liberty Hill (13-1), at Katy Legacy, Fri 7:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 9)

Decatur (11-3) vs. China Spring (13-1), at Mansfield Newsom Fri 7:30 pm

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. Boerne (14-0), at Alamodome Fri 7:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 9)

Glen Rose (13-1) vs. Carthage (14-0), at Frisco Ford Fri 7:00 pm

Cuero (13-1) vs. Wimberley (14-0), at Alamodome Fri 3:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 8)

Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1), at Frisco Ford, Thu 7:00 pm

Franklin (14-0) vs. Edna (13-1), at Katy Legacy Thu 7:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 9)

Canadian (12-2) vs. Gunter (13-0), at Abilene Wildcat Fri 6:00 pm

Gilmer Harmony (9-5) vs. Poth (13-1), at Cy-Fair Fri 7:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 8)

Hawley (14-0) vs. Crawford (14-0), at Mineral Wells Thu 7:00 pm

Timpson (14-0) vs. Refugio (13-1), at Cy-Fair Thu 6:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SEMIFINAL ROUND SCHEDULE (DEC. 8)

New Home (13-1) vs. Albany (12-2), at Sweetwater Thu 7:00 pm

Mart (14-0) vs. Burton (13-0), at Round Rock Thu 7:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 14)

Westbrook vs. Abbott, at AT&T, Wed 2:00 pm

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 14)