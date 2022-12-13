Tuesday’s Sports

Coach Christopher Michael Beard

NFL

Monday

Patriots (7-6) 27 – Cardinals (4-9) 13

Monday, the Dallas Cowboys added another veteran wide receiver. T.Y. Hilton has not been with a team all season, but the Cowboys felt the need to add a veteran wide receiver help. In ten seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Hilton caught 631 passes for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

NBA

Monday

Mavericks (14-13) 121 – Thunder (11-16) 114

Spurs (9-18) 112 – Cavaliers (17-11) 111

Tuesday

Suns at Houston Rockets at 7:00 pm

Pelicans at Salt Lake City Jazz at 8:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Penguins (17-8-4) 2 – Stars (16-8-5) 1

Thursday

Stars at Washington Capitals 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

University of Texas Head Basketball Coach Christopher Michael Beard, 49, was arrested Monday morning on a felony domestic violence charge. ESPN reported Monday evening the university has suspended Beard without pay “until further notice.” Associate head coach Rodney Terry will reportedly serve as acting head coach for upcoming games. Beard was the head basketball coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2016 to 2021.

No. 7 Texas played without Beard after they suspended the coach, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win against Rice on Monday night.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs men’s basketball is at home this week, hosting Texas High Tuesday and Nacogdoches Friday. Last week, the Wildcats placed second at Stafford and had victories over DeKaney, 56-52, and El Campo, 91-44.

UIL Football State Finals

6A

Division I

Duncanville (14-0) vs. North Shore (15-0) +7

Division II

DeSoto (13-2) +7 vs. Vandegrift (14-1)

5A

Division I

Aledo (13-2) +14, vs. College Station (13-2)

División II

South Oak Cliff (12-3) vs. Port Neches Groves (13-2) +3

4A

Division I

China Spring (14-1) vs. Boerne (15-0) +4

Division II

Carthage (15-) +15 vs. Wimberley (15-0)

3A

División I

Brock (11-4) vs. Franklin (15-0) +8

Division II

Gunter (14-0) +15 vs. Poth (14-1)

2A

Division I

Hawley (15-0) +2 vs. Refugio (14-1)

Division II

Albany (13-2) vs. Mart (15-0) +8