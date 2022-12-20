Tuesday’s Sports

Stars (19-8-6) 2 – Blue Jackets (10-19-2) 1

NFL

Monday

Packers (6-8) – Rams (4-10)

NBA

Monday

Spurs (10-20) 124 – Rockets (9-21) 105

Timberwolves (16-15) 116 – Mavericks (15-16) 106

Bucks (22-8) 128 – Pelicans (18-12) 119

Thunder (13-18) 123 – Trail Blazers (17-14) 121

NHL

Monday

COLLEGE

Longview native Haynes King has now reportedly committed to Georgia Tech. Haynes King is one of two quarterbacks that transferred out of Texas A&M in this transfer portal. Since he arrived at A&M, he has started only two games, his best game being against Alabama throwing 253 yards and two touchdowns. King, who was on the Lobos state championship team a few years ago, will compete for a starting position in the Georgia Tech roster.