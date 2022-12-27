Tuesday’s Sports

Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey

NFL

Monday

Chargers (9-6) 20 – Colts (4-10-1) 3

Dallas’s state family, a court judge ordered Jerry Jones to take a paternity test. Jones plans to appeal. It is part of the case of a 26-year-old woman who claims the Dallas Cowboys owner is her biological father. Alexandra Davis claims her mother had a relationship with Jones in the mind-90s, and Jones made financial arrangements for her without admitting paternity.

The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The move comes after a 4-11 start and Sunday’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

NBA

Monday

Rockets (10-230 133 – Bulls (14-19) 118

Pelicans (21-12) 113 – Pacers (17-17) 93

Spurs (11-22) 126 – Jazz (19-17) 122

Tuesday

Rockets at Boston Celtics at 6:30 pm

Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 pm

Knicks at Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm NBA TV

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (20-9-6) at Nashville Predators (14-13-5) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE BOWL

Saturday

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, AZ, at 4:00 pm ESPN

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St. at Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 8:00 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas Football High School Player of the Year is Timpson quarterback Terry Bussey. He is the first junior to receive the award since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award when he played for Allen High School. According to “Dave Campbell Texas Football,” the award annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in Texas. Bussey will be honored on the field at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Ole Miss Rebels.