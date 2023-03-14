Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Grizzlies (41-26) 104 – Mavericks (34-35) 88

Rockets (16-52) 111 – Celtics (47-22) 109

Tuesday

Lakers (33-35) at New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) at 7:00 pm

Nets (39-29) at Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35) at 7:00 pm

Magic (28-40) at San Antonio Spurs (17-50) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars (37-17-13) 5 – Kraken (37-23-7) 2

Tuesday

Stars (37-17-13) at Vancouver Canucks (28-32-5) at 9:00 pm

MLB

Monday

Nationals (6-8) 7 – Astros (7-5) 6

Diamondbacks (7-10) 11 – Rangers (7-11) 8

Tuesday

Split Squad

Cardinals (9-5) at Houston Astros (7-5) at 12:05 pm

Astros (7-5) at Sarasota Marlins (3-11) at 12:10 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Tuesday

No. 16 Southeast Missouri St (19-16) at Dayton OH vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus at 5:40 pm

TAMUC

After over a week off, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team returns to action on Tuesday in Denton to face North Texas before starting conference play. They have a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 pm.

RODEO

Mt Pleasant’s Kincade Henry finished second at Globe Life Saturday night and failed to walk away with the vast payout. However, he did thank the Mt Pleasant fans for showing up in Arlington for his effort.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

SOFTBALL

Cumby at Wolfe City at 11:00 am

DeKalb at Paul Pewitt at 5:00 pm

Dodd City at Tom Bean at 11:00 am

Hallsville at Texas High at 6:00 pm

Harleton at Harts Bluff at 6:00 pm

Harmony at Gilmer at 2:00 pm

Honey Grove at Savoy at 11:00 am

Lone Oak at Como-Pickton at 4:00 pm

Malakoff at Lindale at 1:00 pm

Mt Pleasant at Marshall at 2:30 pm

New Boston at Como-Pickton at 1:30 pm

North Hopkins at Cooper at 11:00 am

Ore City at New Summerfield at 2:00 pm

Prairiland at Grand Saline at 6:00 pm

No. 15 Rains at Commerce at 6:00 pm

No. 21 Whitehouse at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm

Winona at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Alba-Golden at North Hopkins at 4:00 pm

Como-Pickton at Fruitvale at 6:30 pm

Cooper at Campbell at 6:30 pm

Maud at Avery at 4:30 pm

Rains at Commerce at 7:00 pm

Rivercrest at Harts Bluff at 6:00 pm

Saltillo at Lone Oak at 11:00 am