Tuesday’s Sports

NHL

The Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series. Game 3 against Colorado will be Wednesday at 9:30 pm with Game 4 Friday.

MLB

The Texas Rangers ended their eight-game losing streak. Lance Lynn struck out eight to help their 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Both take the field for a 7:05 start today with Texas 11-17 and Oakland 20-10.

Houston’s game against the Angels Thursday has moved to Tuesday as part of a doubleheader thanks to Storm Laura. Game 1 starts at 3:05 followed by a 6:05 start for game 2.

NBA

Dennis Schroder came up with 30 points helping the Thunder to do in Houston Rockets 117-114. That evens their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece. Game 6 is Thursday at 8:00 pm against the Clippers.

NCAA

The NCAA is in the preliminary stages of considering four potential start dates for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball season.

HIGHS SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant’s Volleyball released another schedule before district competition. Starting Tuesday, September 15, the Lady Tigers are at Liberty Eylau and the following Friday at Mt Vernon. Their first home game is against Hooks September 22 with that Friday open for now. They travel to Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, September 29.

GoFan tickets for the Paris Wildcats are offline for a short while. There happened to be a glitch in the system, where adults couldn’t buy tickets but could purchase students. The company had cleared the problem Tuesday morning and it is working as it should.