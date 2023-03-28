Tuesday’s Sports

Jason Burton has resigned – Photo – Trevor Fleeman
NBA
Monday
Mavericks (37-39) 127 – Pacers (33-43) 104
Knicks (43-33) 137 – Rockets (18-56) 115
Pelicans (38-37) 124 – Trail Blazers (32-43) 90
Tuesday
Hornets (25-51) at Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) at 7:00 pm
Pelicans (38-37) at San Francisco Warriors (39-37) at 9:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (39-20-14) at Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6) at 7:30 pm ESPN+
MLB
Monday
Royals (19-12) 4 – Rangers (12-15) 4
Tuesday
Royals (19-12) at Arlington Rangers (12-15) at 1:05 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Monday
No. 1 South Carolina (36-0) 86 – No. 2 Maryland (28-7) 75
No. 1 Virginia Tech (31-4) 84 – No. 3 Ohio State 74
NCAAM
Saturday
No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3) at Houston vs. No. 5 San Diego State 5:09 pm CBS
No 5, Miami (29-7) at Houston vs. No. 4 UConn (29-8) at 7:49 pm CBS
Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball coach Jason Burton has resigned to accept a similar position at the University of North Texas. A comprehensive national search is underway. Burton ends his tenure as the Lion coach with 171 career wins, the most in program history. In his nine seasons at the helm, the Lions recorded just one losing season, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament four times and advancing to the conference tournament semifinal or further in five straight seasons.
HIGH SCHOOL
Area Soccer has a doubleheader for Sulphur Springs Ladycats and the guys go up against Palestine Tuesday evening at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Ladycats take to the field at 5:30 pm, followed by the guys at 7:30. The girls now own the school’s first-ever District Championship while the guys are co-champs. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have won ten in a row and are 17-5 with a perfect district season.
BOYS 2023 PLAYOFFS
5A
Nacogdoches vs. McKinney North Tue at 7:00 pm
Whitehouse vs. Greenville at Mt Pleasant Tue 6:00 pm
Ennis vs. Longview Tue at 5:30 pm
Forney vs. Lufkin
4A
(G) Palestine vs. Sulphur Springs at Rose Tyler Tue 5:30 pm
(B) Palestine vs. Sulphur Springs at Rose Tyler Tue 7:30 pm
Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Tue 7:00 pm