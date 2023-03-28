Tuesday’s Sports

Jason Burton has resigned – Photo – Trevor Fleeman

NBA

Monday

Mavericks (37-39) 127 – Pacers (33-43) 104

Knicks (43-33) 137 – Rockets (18-56) 115

Pelicans (38-37) 124 – Trail Blazers (32-43) 90

Tuesday

Hornets (25-51) at Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (38-37) at San Francisco Warriors (39-37) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (39-20-14) at Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6) at 7:30 pm ESPN+

MLB

Monday

Royals (19-12) 4 – Rangers (12-15) 4

Tuesday

Royals (19-12) at Arlington Rangers (12-15) at 1:05 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Monday

No. 1 South Carolina (36-0) 86 – No. 2 Maryland (28-7) 75

No. 1 Virginia Tech (31-4) 84 – No. 3 Ohio State 74

NCAAM

Saturday

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3) at Houston vs. No. 5 San Diego State 5:09 pm CBS

No 5, Miami (29-7) at Houston vs. No. 4 UConn (29-8) at 7:49 pm CBS

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball coach Jason Burton has resigned to accept a similar position at the University of North Texas. A comprehensive national search is underway. Burton ends his tenure as the Lion coach with 171 career wins, the most in program history. In his nine seasons at the helm, the Lions recorded just one losing season, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament four times and advancing to the conference tournament semifinal or further in five straight seasons.

HIGH SCHOOL

Area Soccer has a doubleheader for Sulphur Springs Ladycats and the guys go up against Palestine Tuesday evening at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Ladycats take to the field at 5:30 pm, followed by the guys at 7:30. The girls now own the school’s first-ever District Championship while the guys are co-champs. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats have won ten in a row and are 17-5 with a perfect district season.

BOYS 2023 PLAYOFFS

5A

Nacogdoches vs. McKinney North Tue at 7:00 pm

Whitehouse vs. Greenville at Mt Pleasant Tue 6:00 pm

Ennis vs. Longview Tue at 5:30 pm

Forney vs. Lufkin

4A

(G) Palestine vs. Sulphur Springs at Rose Tyler Tue 5:30 pm

(B) Palestine vs. Sulphur Springs at Rose Tyler Tue 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Tue 7:00 pm