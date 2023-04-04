Tuesday’s Sports

Kim Mulkey, LSU roll Iowa and claim the National Title. Mulkey has four NCAA Championships as the Tigers defeated Iowa, 102-85.

NBA

Tuesday

Nuggets (52-26) at Houston Rockets (19-60) at 7:00 pm

Kings (47-31) at New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) at 7:00 pm

Thunder (38-41) at San Francisco Warriors (41-38) at 9:00 pm

Spurs (20-58) at Phoenix Suns (43-35) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars (42-21-14) 5 – Predators (38-30-8) 1

MLB

Monday

Tigers (1-3) 7 – Astros (2-3) 6

Orioles (2-2) 2 – Rangers (3-1) 0

Tuesday

Orioles (2-2) at Arlington Rangers (3-10 at 7:06 pm

Tigers (1-3) at Houston Rockets (2-3) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

No. 4 UConn (31-8) 76 – No 5 San Diego State (32-7) 59

TAMUC

Texas A&M University-Commerce announced they hired Jim Curry as the university’s newest director of athletics, effective May 1, 2023. Curry comes to Lion Country from Florida State University (FSU), where he served FSU Athletics for more than a decade.

NTCC

They elected Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo Athlete Kent Sheldon to the Student Director position for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region for the 2023-2025 Season. Kent will graduate this spring from NTCC and move on to Texas A&M University-Commerce to continue his Rodeo career. Sheldon is originally from Hanford, California, and has Rodeoed for NTCC for the past two seasons. While at Northeast Texas Community College, Kent majored in Associate of Science in Agriculture with a Farm and Ranch Management certificate.

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team headed to Hillsboro Mar 31 and Apr 1 for the Hill College Rodeo, the ninth Rodeo of the NIRA Southern Region season. Garrett Fields has been hot for the Eagle this Spring. At Hill College, he placed third in Steer Wrestling and had an eight-place showing in Team Roping with fellow Eagle Bryson Dill.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Harts Bluff 22 – Maud 2

Sulphur Springs 18 – Paris 1

Tuesday

Campbell vs. North Hopkins at 4:30 pm

Chisum vs. Lone Oak at 6:00 pm

Cumby vs. Cooper at 5:00 pm

DeKalb vs. New Boston at 5:00 pm

Gilmer vs. Center at 6:00 pm

Gladewater vs. New Diana at 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Daingerfield at 6:00 PM

Liberty-Eylau vs. Pittsburg at 6:00 pm

Longview vs. Mt Pleasant at 6:00 pm

Marshall vs. No. 24 Whitehouse at 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Mineola at 6:00 pm

Pine Tree vs. Hallsville at 6:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. North Lamar at 6:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Edgewood at 6:00 pm

No. 23 Rains vs. Grand Saline at 6:00 pm

Texas High vs. Tyler Lions at 5:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Chapel Hill MP at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Quitman 3 – Como-Pickton 2

Sam Rayburn 16 – Campbell 1

Chapel Hill MP vs. Winnsboro at 7:00 pm

Chisum vs. Lone Oak at 7:00 pm

DeKalb vs. New Boston at 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. New Diana at 7:00 pm

Marshall vs. No. 20 Whitehouse at 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Mineola at 7:00 pm

Paris vs. Sulphur Springs at 7:00 pm

Pine Tree vs. No. 21 Hallsville at 7:00 pm

Rains vs. Grand Saline at 7:00 pm

Redwater vs. Paul Pewitt at 7:00 pm