Tuesday’s Sports

Henriette Stranda is in third place

NBA

Monday

Kings (48-34) 114 – Warriors (44-38) 106

76ers (54-28) 96 – Nets (40-37) 84

Tuesday

Hawks (41-41) at Boston Celtics (57-25) at 6:00 pm NBA TV

Knicks (47-35) at Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at 6:00 pm TNT

Clippers (44-38) at Phoenix Suns (45-37) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Monday

Wild (46-24-11) 3 – Stars (47-21-14) 2

MLB

Monday

Astros (8-9) 9 – Blue Jays (10-7) 2

Rangers (10-6) 4 – Royals (4-13) 0

Tuesday

Rangers (10-6) at Kansas City Royals (4-13) at 6:40 pm

Blue Jays (10-7) at Houston Astros (8-9) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

TAMUC

Henriette Stranda gave an impressive performance in her first collegiate postseason round for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf on Monday at the Hill Country Golf Club. Stranda is in third place after the first round of the Southland Conference Championships.

Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team heads on the road on Tuesday to face the two-time defending SEC champions and No. 11/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in a mid-week game.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Monday

Martins Mill 13 – Cumby 3

No. 10 Lovejoy 5 – McKinney North 1

SOFTBALL

Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers softball is Friday, Apr 21, against Texas High, and it is senior night at Lady Tiger Field. It starts at 6:00, and they canceled the JV game.

Tuesday

Big Sandy at Union Hill at 5:30 pm

Chisum at No. 18 Rains at 6:00 pm

Cooper at Celeste at 6:00 pm

Denison at Greenville at 6:15 pm

Edgewood at Grand Saline at 6:00 pm

Gladewater at White Oak at 6:00 pm

Hallsville at Tyler Lions at 5:00 pm

Harmony at Quitman at 6:00 pm

Harts Bluff at Bloomburg at 6:00 pm

Hawkins at Overton at 4:00 pm

Henderson at Gilmer at 6:00 pm

Hooks at DeKalb at 5:00 pm

Horn at Cumby at 4:30 pm

Howe at Leonard at 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs at Sabine at 6:00 pm

Lone Oak at Commerce at 6:00 pm

Longview at Marshall at 5:30 pm

Mt Pleasant at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm

New Boston at Queen City at 5:00 pm

New Diana at Daingerfield at 6:00 pm

North Hopkins at Wolfe City at 4:30 pm

North Lamar at Pittsburg at 6:00 pm

Paris at Pleasant Grove at 6:00 pm

Paul Pewitt at Atlanta at 5:00 pm

Sam Rayburn at Whitewright at 6:30 pm

Spring Hill at Carthage at 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Liberty-Eylau at 5:00 pm

Trenton at Dodd City at 6:30 pm

Troup at No.16 West Rusl at 5:30 pm

Union Grove at New Summerfield at 4:00 pm

No. 23 Whitehouse at Texas High at 6:00 pm

Winnsboro at Mineola at 6:00 pm

Winona at Mt Vernon at 6:00 pm