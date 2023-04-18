Tuesday’s Sports

Henriette Stranda is in third place
NBA
Monday
Kings (48-34) 114 – Warriors (44-38) 106
76ers (54-28) 96 – Nets (40-37) 84
Tuesday
Hawks (41-41) at Boston Celtics (57-25) at 6:00 pm NBA TV
Knicks (47-35) at Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at 6:00 pm TNT
Clippers (44-38) at Phoenix Suns (45-37) at 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Monday
Wild (46-24-11) 3 – Stars (47-21-14) 2
MLB
Monday
Astros (8-9) 9 – Blue Jays (10-7) 2
Rangers (10-6) 4 – Royals (4-13) 0
Tuesday
Rangers (10-6) at Kansas City Royals (4-13) at 6:40 pm
Blue Jays (10-7) at Houston Astros (8-9) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
TAMUC
Henriette Stranda gave an impressive performance in her first collegiate postseason round for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf on Monday at the Hill Country Golf Club. Stranda is in third place after the first round of the Southland Conference Championships.
Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team heads on the road on Tuesday to face the two-time defending SEC champions and No. 11/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in a mid-week game.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Monday
Martins Mill 13 – Cumby 3
No. 10 Lovejoy 5 – McKinney North 1
SOFTBALL
Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers softball is Friday, Apr 21, against Texas High, and it is senior night at Lady Tiger Field. It starts at 6:00, and they canceled the JV game.
Tuesday
Big Sandy at Union Hill at 5:30 pm
Chisum at No. 18 Rains at 6:00 pm
Cooper at Celeste at 6:00 pm
Denison at Greenville at 6:15 pm
Edgewood at Grand Saline at 6:00 pm
Gladewater at White Oak at 6:00 pm
Hallsville at Tyler Lions at 5:00 pm
Harmony at Quitman at 6:00 pm
Harts Bluff at Bloomburg at 6:00 pm
Hawkins at Overton at 4:00 pm
Henderson at Gilmer at 6:00 pm
Hooks at DeKalb at 5:00 pm
Horn at Cumby at 4:30 pm
Howe at Leonard at 6:00 pm
Hughes Springs at Sabine at 6:00 pm
Lone Oak at Commerce at 6:00 pm
Longview at Marshall at 5:30 pm
Mt Pleasant at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm
New Boston at Queen City at 5:00 pm
New Diana at Daingerfield at 6:00 pm
North Hopkins at Wolfe City at 4:30 pm
North Lamar at Pittsburg at 6:00 pm
Paris at Pleasant Grove at 6:00 pm
Paul Pewitt at Atlanta at 5:00 pm
Sam Rayburn at Whitewright at 6:30 pm
Spring Hill at Carthage at 7:00 pm
Sulphur Springs at Liberty-Eylau at 5:00 pm
Trenton at Dodd City at 6:30 pm
Troup at No.16 West Rusl at 5:30 pm
Union Grove at New Summerfield at 4:00 pm
No. 23 Whitehouse at Texas High at 6:00 pm
Winnsboro at Mineola at 6:00 pm
Winona at Mt Vernon at 6:00 pm