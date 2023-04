Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Heat (44-38) 119 – Bucks (58-24) 114

Lakers (43-39) 117 – Grizzlies (51-31) 111

Tuesday

Hawks (41-41) at Boston Celtics (57-25) at 6:30 pm TNT

Timberwolves (42-40) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 8:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Tuesday

West 1st Round, G5, Series tied 2-2

Wild (46-25-11) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm TBS

MLB

Monday

Rays (8-15) 8 – Astros (14-8) 3

Reds (8-15) 7 – Rangers (14-8) 6

Tuesday

Astros (12-11) at St. Petersburg Rays (20-3) at 5:40 pm

Rangers (14-8) at Cincinnati Reds (8-15) at 5:40 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Monday

Kansas 3 – Texas Tech 0

No. 12 Arkansas 7 – Western Kentucky 0

Tuesday

Prairie View A&M at No. 24 Texas A&M at 2:00 pm

No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 23 Wichita State at 6:00 pm ESPN+

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Tarleton at Baylor at 3:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

No. 25 UTSA at Houston Christian at 6:00 pm

Wichita State at Oklahoma State at 6:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

No.16 Texas Tech at Abilene Christian at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Sam Houston at Texas A&M at 6:00 pm SECN+

Dallas Baptist at TCU at 6:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

Texas Southern at No. 14 Texas at 6:30 pm LHN

Nicholls at No. 1 LSU at 6:30 pm SECN+

No 5 Arkansas at Missouri State at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma at 6:30 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCOOL

6A RII

Midway vs. Mansfield

R9 vs. Tyler Legacy

Royse City vs. T9

Rockwall vs. F9

5A RII

North Mesquite vs. South Oak Cliff

Lone Star vs. Lebanon Trail

Wilson vs. Samuell

Memorial vs. Reedy

Lovejoy vs. T14

R14 vs. McKinney North

West Mesquite vs. Molina

W14 vs. Sherman

4A RII

Van vs. Liberty-Eylau

Community vs. Quinlan Ford

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale G1 Emory at 6:30 pm, G2 Commerce at 6:00 pm, G3 Commerce at 10:00 am

Mabank vs. Caddo Mills

Pleasant Grove vs. Brownsboro

Farmersville vs. Kaufman

Athens vs. North Lamar

3A RII

Rains vs. F11

W11 vs. Garnd Saline

West Rusk vs. Sabine

Mt Vernon and DeKalb will play the best of three starting Thursday at New Boston and Friday and Saturday at Harmony, beginning at 6:30 pm each game. Games will be on K-Lake 97.7.

Hughes Springs vs. Tatum at Marshall, Fri at 4:45 pm, One game

Hooks vs. T13

R11 vs. Chisum

Prairiland vs. T11

Queen City vs. F13

White Oak vs. Elysian Fields at ETBU G1 Thu 7:30, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 6:30 pm

W13 vs. Redwater

Troup vs. New Diana

2A RII

Cumby vs. Honey Grove

Trenton vs. Wolfe City

Cooper vs. Whitewright

2A RIII

Rivercrest vs. Linden-Kildare at LeTourneau, G1 Wed 7:00 pm